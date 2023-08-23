Cooling centers opening up in Mower County communities

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cooling centers opening up in Mower County communities

  • 0
Mower County Logo

MOWER COUNTY, Iowa – With temperatures expected to hit triple digits, cooling centers have been established in several Mower County communities.

If you have additional cooling needs, you are asked to call the Mower County Needs line at 507-396-8227.

Mower County Cooling Centers:

City of Austin:

Senior Center, 8am-4pm Senior Citizens Only

Austin Library, 9am-8pm

City of Adams:  507-396-8227

City of Brownsdale:

Community -City Hall:     Wednesday- 7:30am -3pm

Thursday- 8am-3pm

Friday- 8am-11am

Public Library:         Wednesday- 12:30pm – 5:30 pm

Thursday-  8am – 3pm

Friday-  12:30pm – 5:30pm

City of Dexter: 507-396-8227

City of Elkton: 507-396-8227

City of Grand Meadow:

Public Library:    Wednesday 9am -5:30pm

Thursday 9am - 6:00 pm

City of LeRoy:

Leroy Public library, 605 North Broadway 

Tuesday 10:00am -5:00 pm 

Wednesday 10:00am -5:00 pm 

Thursday 10:00am -7:00 pm

City of Lyle:

Lyle City Hall, 315 1st St, Open 8:00am- 4:00 pm

City of Rose Creek:

City Hall 105 Maple St SE, Open 10am-4pm

City of Mapleview: 507-396-8227

City of Racine: 507-396-8227

City of Sargeant: 507-396-8227

City of Taopi: 507-396-8227

Tags

Recommended for you