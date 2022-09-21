 Skip to main content
Cooler weather for the first day of fall

First Day of Fall

We're kick off the fall season in Iowa and Minnesota with sunny and cool conditions. It will be very fall-like with sunny skies and high temperatures only in the 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for the start of the fall season. The cool conditions are expected to stick around through the first week of fall.

