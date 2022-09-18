We're kicking off the upcoming workweek with a last taste of summer! Sunny skies are expected on Monday with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Even warmer and more humid conditions for Tuesday with highs into the middle 80s. After this, a cold front will arrive for mid-week, and that will bring a chance for showers, but will also usher in MUCH cooler temperatures for the first day of fall on Thursday. High temperatures will only be in the lower 60s on Thursday after starting off in the 40s during the morning. A nice, cool start to the autumn season.
Cooler weather ahead for the first day of fall on Thursday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
