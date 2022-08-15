 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler than normal temperatures to prevail through mid-late August.

  • 0
Cooler Outlook

Cooler than normal conditions are likely across much of the central United States through the middle to end of August. High temperatures are expected to be about 5-15 degrees below normal for many areas, including parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Average highs for Rochester and Mason City are around 78-80 degrees, but will be near or below that throughout the next 7-10 days. 

Recommended for you