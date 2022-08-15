Cooler than normal conditions are likely across much of the central United States through the middle to end of August. High temperatures are expected to be about 5-15 degrees below normal for many areas, including parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Average highs for Rochester and Mason City are around 78-80 degrees, but will be near or below that throughout the next 7-10 days.
Cooler than normal temperatures to prevail through mid-late August.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
