Cooler temps expected following warm start to September

We kicked off the month of September with well-above average temperatures that skyrocketed into the 90s. With the passing of a cold front Tuesday evening, the record-breaking heat will finally be settling down.

Starting as early as Wednesday, high temperatures will take a dramatic dive as highs struggle to rise into the 70s alongside cloudy and breezy conditions. Although temperatures look to steadily rise through the rest of the week, the 6-10 Day Outlook shows a chance for below-normal temps.

6-10 temps

Looking at the forecast over the next ten days we're seeing several days near and around the 70 degree mark. Normally, temperatures hover around the mid to upper 70s this time of the year.

10 day trend

Drier conditions will also be accompanying our cooldown as dew points over the next several days dip back into the 40s and 50s.

temp vs dew points

We are in the midst of a transition period between summer and fall so fluctuating temperatures is not uncommon, but the sudden drop from 80s and 90s to 60s and 70s could be a bit of a shock to the system. Have the light jackets and hoodies ready, just in case!

