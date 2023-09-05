Cooler temps expected following warm start to September

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 669 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, AND WINONA.