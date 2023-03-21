A small system will be passing through Tuesday Night, bringing rain showers for some. Behind this, cooler air will move in and highs will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than they were on Tuesday. Expect high to be in the lower to middle 40s for most of the area.
Cooler temperatures in store for Wednesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
