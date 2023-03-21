 Skip to main content
Cooler temperatures in store for Wednesday

Wednesday Forecast

A small system will be passing through Tuesday Night, bringing rain showers for some. Behind this, cooler air will move in and highs will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than they were on Tuesday. Expect high to be in the lower to middle 40s for most of the area.

