We're looking ahead to cooler and more pleasant conditions for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a fair amount of sunshine and low humidity. It will be nice and cool overnight as temperatures will dip into the 50s. This pleasant weather will continue into early next week.
Cooler and more pleasant conditions this weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today