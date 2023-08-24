 Skip to main content
Cooler and more pleasant conditions this weekend

Weekend Forecast

We're looking ahead to cooler and more pleasant conditions for the upcoming weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a fair amount of sunshine and low humidity. It will be nice and cool overnight as temperatures will dip into the 50s. This pleasant weather will continue into early next week.

