Cool and dry conditions expected for Walk MS in Mason City on Saturday

Walk MS Mason City Forecast

This year's Walk MS in Mason City is going to be on the cooler side. As the walk gets underway around 9:30 AM, temperatures will be in the 40s and a breeze. There will be some sunshine through the morning, but it will still feel chilly. If you're walking, plan to wear a heavier jacket, especially if that breeze kicks in more. The walk should also stay dry as rain showers shouldn't arrive until around lunchtime and through the afternoon.

