"Cookie Classic" coming soon

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Bear Creek Services is having their annual "Cookie Classic" tomorrow. There will be lots of different treats and goodies available for purchase. Also, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there taking pictures with attendees. Money raised from the event will help support the nonprofit's goal of helping people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Linda Driessen, the executive director of the organization, said she's eager to get the event started.
“We haven’t been able to do this for the last few years because of COVID, so this is the first time in over two years-er, yeah-over two years that we’ve been able to have everyone in our building and be able to participate again, so we’re looking forward to having everybody here and being able to spread the holiday cheer by having cookies available for people," Driessen said.
The "Cookie Classic" is tomorrow morning from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.