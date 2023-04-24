Convicted prisoner pleads guilty to more crimes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man already serving a prison sentence for drug and gun crimes has pleaded guilty to a violent incident in 2018.
Tyrone Padgett, 38 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to one count of felony domestic assault. Two counts of first-degree burglary and well as counts of domestic assault and interference with an emergency call will be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rochester police say Padgett went to a home on January 30, 2018, assaulted two people, and took the phone of one of them. No sentencing date has been set.
Padgett is already serving a five-year prison sentence for pleading guilty to two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree drug possession. Rochester police say when searching Padgett’s apartment in July 2018, as part of their investigation into the January 2018 incident, they found 2.4 grams of meth, a stolen .38 caliber handgun, two live .38 caliber rounds, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale at Padgett’s apartment.