Convicted drug dealer sentenced for Olmsted County overdose death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Six years after a drug death in Olmsted County, the man responsible is sentenced.
Antonio Terrell Beasley, 42 of Bayport, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and has been ordered to spend up to nine years in prison.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an adult male died of a drug overdose on April 21, 2017. The body was found in an apartment in Oronoco and court documents state the fatal overdose was caused by a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, morphine, and other drugs.
Investigators say they discovered Beasley supplied the deadly drug to the victim and even conducted undercover buys of heroin from Beasley in June 2017. Court documents state the heroin in those drug deals contained an uncommon counterpart to fentanyl.
Beasley is already serving a 16-year prison sentence for a drug conviction in Olmsted County in 2018. His manslaughter sentence will be served at the same time.