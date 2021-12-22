Convicted Cresco car thief accused of stealing another vehicle

FORT ATKINSON, Iowa – Law enforcement says a Howard County man with a history of stealing vehicles was at it again.
Brandon Joseph Kimber, 23 of Cresco, is charged with second-degree theft in Winneshiek County District Court. He was arrested and booked into the county jail on Tuesday.
Court documents state Kimber is believed to have stolen a 2011 Dodge Avenger that had been left running to warm up outside The Fort bar in Fort Atkinson on November 3. The vehicle was recovered on November 8 near St. Lucas.
Investigators say there is video of Kimber driving the stolen Avenger, anonymous sources stating Kimber stole the vehicle, and food found in the Avenger was consistent with food given to Kimber by another person.
Court documents state Kimber has 2018 convictions for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winneshiek and Howard counties and convictions for third-degree burglary of motor vehicles in Winneshiek, Howard, and Fayette counties.