Controversy over Albert Lea High School graduation memorial

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Students at Albert Lea High School are upset over alleged comments principal Chris Dibble made about reserving graduation seats for three deceased seniors.
Students went on Facebook today alleging that Dibble was not going to allow seats at this year’s graduation honoring students who died.
According to a student's Facebook post their names are Plaw, Job and Grace.
Students claim Dibble dismissed the idea of having a seat for deceased seniors, saying they do not go to the school because they have passed away.
Albert Lea Schools released a statement on their website stating they will reach out to families to figure out the best way to honor students.
Albert lea sophomore Bella Chavez says Dibble denied the allegations during lunch today.
She says she thought Dibble's alleged comments were disrespectful.
“It is like really easy just to have like respect for putting out chairs for like the students that passed away and I feel like he should not have said what he said to those students as well,” said Chavez.
KIMT News 3 reached out to the district for further comment. The district referred us to their previous statement.