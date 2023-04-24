Controlled burn on I-35 in southern Minnesota planned for Tuesday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A controlled burn is scheduled Tuesday for Interstate 35 from the Iowa border to Albert Lea.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will be burning vegetation in the highway media and drivers may encounter smoke. MnDOT says burning grassland can provide for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff and treats stormwater runoff. Healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive
Fire can also promote tall native grasses that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road.
Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for burn crews.