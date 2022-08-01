Controlled archery hunt pilot program coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Deer in the forest can be charming but in city limits they can cause car wrecks and ruin gardens. The City of Rochester is planning on thinning out the herd with a hunt.
The archery hunt will take place in several parks around the city including Foster Arend. The City of Rochester is partnering up with the Rochester Archery Club for the hunt.
Mike Nigbur with the park and forestry division says the deer are over populated and there are concerns about the spread of lime disease.
The parks and recreation department will implement safety procedures for the hunt while the archery club will take care of registration.
"When you're looking at our areas, we're really trying to be safe and the deer hunters are gonna be elevated in the stand shooting down outward in the trajectory trying to minimize any safety issues that might be out there," explains Nigbur. "The spots we choose with the archery is club is basically in these spots that are going to be more safe, more remote. They will be allowed on some trails but the bigger wooded areas is where there will not be an impact on the trail use itself. Bow hunting season starts in September and runs until late December. Some of the park areas designated for the hunt may have a later start date because of recreational fall activities."
Anyone interested in being part of the controlled archery hunt pilot program can click here.