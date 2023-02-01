Contract awarded for new Mason City airport terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake will build the new Commercial Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport.
The Mason City Airport Commission awarded the contract at a special meeting on Wednesday. The new terminal, which will be built west of the current terminal, is expected to cost $13 million. Most of that will be paid for with Federal Aviation Administration grants.
Plans for the 23,000 square foot building include a more modern security checkpoint, more gate hold space for travelers, an expanded Aircraft Parking Apron and parking lot, and additional spaces for Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration offices.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new terminal was held in September 2022 and it is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2024.