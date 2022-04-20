Construction to start Thursday on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Traffic on the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project north of Zumbrota will shift to single lanes in each direction Thursday, weather permitting.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic between Goodhue County Road 50 and just past Highway 57 at Hader will be traveling in the southbound lanes. Traffic between Goodhue County Road 1 to just north of Highway 57 at Hader will be traveling in the northbound lanes.
MnDOT says construction work will begin building the Highway 57/County Road 8 interchange with crews working on the northbound portion of the new Highway 52 bridge. Reconstruction of the southbound Highway 52 pavement will be occurring north of this location.
Traffic will be effected through the construction zone, especially during mornings, evenings, and weekends. The following lane closures, lane shifts, and detours will begin once construction starts and last into early November:
- Crews will be reducing Highway 52 to a single lane in each direction beginning one mile north of County 1 Boulevard and extending to 415th Street.
- Motorists can expect single-lane closures and lane shifts for approximately 6.3 miles. Signs will give advance notice of lane changes.
- Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 52 will exit at County 1 Boulevard. to access County Road 9.
- Motorists traveling on County Road 9 will utilize County 1 Boulevard north to connect to Highway 52 southbound.
- Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 52 will exit at County Road 1 and travel south to connect to County Road 8 on the west side of Highway 52, or travel south on County Road 1, east on County Road 9 to connect to County Road 8 on the east side of Highway 52.
- Motorists traveling on Highway 52 north will exit at County Road 9, and travel east to connect to County Road 8, or travel west, head southbound on County 1 Boulevard to connect to County Road 8.
- Highway 57 and County Road 8 at Highway 52 interchange construction detour
- Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 52 will exit at Highway 60 west to connect to Highway 57.
- Motorists traveling on Highway 57 will travel east on Highway 60 to connect to Highway 52.
MnDOT says permanent township roadway access closures to Highway 52 will occur in conjunction with the roadway restrictions. These closures are permanent to improve long-term safety along Highway 52 by reducing uncontrolled intersection access. These access closures include 90th Avenue, 100th Avenue, and 110th Avenue.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment, and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.