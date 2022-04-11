Construction starts on Discovery Walk

Rochester, Minn.- After being delayed for almost a year, construction on the Discovery Walk project resumed on Monday.
According to interim community development director Josh Johnsen the project will impact traffic from 2nd Ave SW to 6th St SW. Right now 6th St SW is closed between 1st Ave SW and 3rd Ave SW. Streets will only be closed as needed.
When it's all done 2nd Ave SW will be narrowed down to 20 feet allowing more room for pedestrians.
"All these projects connect into one another and make downtown more walkable, make it more vibrant, and make it more pedestrian friendly," says Johnsen. "Second avenue and Discovery Walk will eventually connect through Annenburg Plaza to Heart of the City. That might a future phase, Heart of the City phase two but it's very close to Heart of the City and how it can connects to the river and to our parks, and other amenities downtown."
The project will be broken into two phases. The first phase will start on the south section of the project up to 4th St SW. Phase two will then stretch up to 2nd St SW.
Street closures along the project will last until the fall. Discovery Walk is expected to be finished in 2023.