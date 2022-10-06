Construction on last phase of Rochester's 'Heart of the City' project begins Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A major construction project continues to bring big changes to the look of downtown Rochester. And now, the last phase of The Heart Of The City project is about to begin.
The next phase of construction will focus on the installation of eight 50-foot poles, creating a hanging light system.
This latest addition will bring an exciting visual element while creating more safety by illuminating the plaza.
Josh Johnsen, Strategic Initiatives Director for the City of Rochester, says like many downtowns across the country, Rochester is still dealing with complications from the pandemic, leading to a struggle in the workforce.
With the Heart Of The City project, the Med City is hoping to attract more people and businesses downtown.
“It’s always very hard to see or hear about businesses closing. We always want to support local businesses, and see them succeed and thrive downtown. Businesses are really what the downtown environment that people are looking for,” Johnsen explains.
Johnsen hopes once people see and experience the "Heart of the City,” they will tend to stay longer, generating more traffic for businesses surrounding the plaza and downtown.
“We have seen positive signs in Rochester, there have been several businesses that have or are going to open post pandemic. So we're excited to see a new variety of downtown businesses,” he adds.
Downtown commuters should plan for detours. Crews are expected to close 1st Ave SW. for construction from Center St. West to south of Peace Plaza starting Monday, October 10th through the 28th.