Construction on Albert Lea water tower to resume

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The water tower in downtown Albert Lea has sat unfinished for the past few months. That's slated to change tomorrow.
Construction will resume on the project this Saturday as crews finally put the finishing touches on the tower.
The assembly of the steel pieces of the tower has been done for a while, but the cold winter put a pause on progress for construction.
With the spring warming the weather up, crews will be able to sandblast away any rust on the steel before applying three coats of paint.
Ryan Hajek, the city's assistant public works director, says that contractors will be working hard to get the tower done as soon as possible.
"The crew plans on coming in on Saturday and they told us that they would be working seven days a week until it's completed," he said.
City officials are hopeful that construction will be complete by the end of the year, though some parts of the timeline are still unsure.
"We're guessing it's going to take most of the summer to get completed," said Hajek. "Hopefully by fall, we will be able to fill the tower with water and put it into service."
The city will be closing sections of Newton Avenue periodically throughout the summer while crews work to finish the tower.