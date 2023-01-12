Construction of new Preston Veterans Home remains on schedule, hiring of staff beginning

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Construction if 80% complete on the Preston Veterans Home.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) met with community advocated on Tuesday and said work on the 54-bed skilled nursing facility is on schedule and the first residents could be admitted by mid-June. Home Administrator Dave Dunn says more than 160 full and part-time employees will be hired over the next six months.
58 Veterans and five Veteran spouses have applied for residence so far. MDVA says to be accepted for admission, Residents must be:
• Discharged under honorable conditions from any branch of the U.S. armed forces and a current resident of Minnesota, who served 181 consecutive days on active duty, unless discharged earlier because of disability incurred in the line of duty.
• The spouse of an eligible Veteran who is at least 55 years old and meets residency requirements.
• Able to demonstrate a medical or clinical need for skilled nursing care.
Dunn says his first hire was Director of Nursing Valerie Ness who started in her new role on January 4. Ness has worked as a nurse in long-term care for 30 years and as a Director of Nursing for the last 19 years.
“I am honored, blessed and excited to have been selected to lead the new Veterans Home in Preston,” says Dunn. “As a 15-year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I look forward to caring for Veterans and making this their home.”
Until the Veterans Home is completed, Dunn and other staff will work from community office space. The Administrator Office is located at 216 Main Street and the Recruitment and Training Office is located at 144 Main Street, both in downtown Preston.
“Our goal is to encourage more community members to explore a rewarding career in long-term care and to improve the workforce shortage for all facilities,” says Simone Hogan, Senior Director – Veterans Healthcare for MDVA. “We want to draw more attention to the workforce shortage in this industry. Our hope is that new employees to the Veterans Home will make this their career and be here 25 years from now.”