Construction moving along on new Olmsted County nature center

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Construction moving along on new Olmsted County nature center

  • 0

BYRON, Minn.- It's work work work for the construction crews at the Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo. They're moving quickly to make sure the new nature center opens on time.

The county broke ground on the project last year. Construction has been slower than the zoo predicted. According to park manager Lonnie Hebl, there has been some delays with construction.

"There's just a little bit of a delay with as everyone knows what we went through with the pandemic," explains Hebl. "It was just a workforce shortage and there were some issues with some lead times with material and getting materials and so we just kind of hit the same bump in the road that everyone was going through."

There is still alot to be done before the new nature center opens. Crews will be finishing the roof, installing windows, and building out the interior of the center. Hebl is looking forward to when the doors open for visitors.

"I would have never imagined that this could have happened here just with the restrictions of money and the way the funding happens. We got such a committed county board and a county administrator and a county parks director that are committed to parks and really that's where the funding and the efforts came from"

The new nature center is expected to be open by the fall while the old one is expected to be demolished by next winter or spring 2023.

Recommended for you