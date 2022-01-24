Construction moving along on new Olmsted County nature center

BYRON, Minn.- It's work work work for the construction crews at the Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo. They're moving quickly to make sure the new nature center opens on time.
The county broke ground on the project last year. Construction has been slower than the zoo predicted. According to park manager Lonnie Hebl, there has been some delays with construction.
"There's just a little bit of a delay with as everyone knows what we went through with the pandemic," explains Hebl. "It was just a workforce shortage and there were some issues with some lead times with material and getting materials and so we just kind of hit the same bump in the road that everyone was going through."
There is still alot to be done before the new nature center opens. Crews will be finishing the roof, installing windows, and building out the interior of the center. Hebl is looking forward to when the doors open for visitors.
"I would have never imagined that this could have happened here just with the restrictions of money and the way the funding happens. We got such a committed county board and a county administrator and a county parks director that are committed to parks and really that's where the funding and the efforts came from"
The new nature center is expected to be open by the fall while the old one is expected to be demolished by next winter or spring 2023.