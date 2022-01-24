Construction moving along on new Olmsted County nature center

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday... .Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low as around 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&