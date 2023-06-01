Construction for Highway 14 J-turn nearly complete

BYRON, Minn. - The intersection of Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 will look very different in the next few weeks.
MnDOT construction crews has been at work since mid-April transforming the stretch of road outside of Byron into a J-turn intersection by June 17th.
Though plenty of J-turns already exist on highways around the state, very few have been built around the Rochester area.
The changes will force traffic from County Road 3 to turn right onto Highway 14 before making a U-turn using a special turn lane. Drivers will then be able to turn back onto County Road 3 from the other side of the highway.
While the new design may seen complex at first glance, it's much safer than a standard intersection. The design allows drivers crossing the highway to put more focus on one direction of traffic at a time.
Mike Dougherty, a MnDOT spokesperson, understands drivers will need some time to get used to the change. However, he has stats to prove why it was necessary.
"We've seen fatalities reduced at these similar intersections, well over 70%," he said. "Overall, crashes have been reduced by about 42% at similar J-turns."
For any drivers worried about getting confused using the new intersection, MnDOT will be posting signs directing which way you need to turn.
The crossing at Highway 14 and County Road 44 will also be upgraded in the future. The legislature recently approved five million dollars to construct a bridge interchange there.