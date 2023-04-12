Construction for Discovery Walk project to cause road closure in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Several traffic changes start Thursday due to construction related to Discovery Walk.
The City of Rochester says 2 Street SW will be closed from 1 Avenue SW to 3 Avenue SW from April Thursday through Sunday for underground utility installation. Impacts of this closure include:
· Eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound on 3 Avenue SW, eastbound on West Center Street, and southbound on Broadway Avenue S.
· Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound on Broadway Avenue S, westbound on West Center Street, and southbound on 4 Avenue SW.
· Rochester Public Transit will be relocating nine bus stops normally located in this area to Central Park. This change will impact 33 bus routes. All routes will follow the current schedule, although some delays are likely. More details on RPT impacts are available here.
Sidewalks on both sides of 2 Street SW are expected to remain open and unaffected.