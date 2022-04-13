Construction coming to a stretch of Highway 65

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A stretch of Highway 65 will undergo construction starting in late April.
The construction is a part of MNDOT's latest project, which is expected to last until late October, according to MNDOT Spokesman Mike Dougherty.
Dougherty said the upgrades, which are around $10.7 million dollars, will include a repaving of the road, flood mitigation measures and the installment of safety features, such as platforms in the middle of the road for people to stop as they cross.
Dougherty said the construction will connect to a previous MNDOT project.
"We did do a project on 65 that went through a portion of downtown Albert Lea several years ago and that turned out real well and it followed 65 to the south but that was a different area, so this is sort of helping complete, connect some of those improvements," Dougherty said.
Dougherty said MNDOT will send out updates to community members as construction progresses.
You can find out how to sign up for updates here.