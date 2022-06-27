Construction begins on old steam line in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Construction kicked off Monday on 4th St. SE on Olmsted County and the City of Rochester's old steam line.
Mat Miller, who is the Director of Facilities and Buildings for Olmsted County, said the Olmsted County Government Center, Mayo Civic Center and Rochester Public Library will change over from waste energy from the steam line to building soured energy, which includes four natural gas boilers and an electric cooling system.
Phase one and two of the project, which includes the tearing up 4th St SE, will likely end in early Aug., according to Miller.
The county has used the steam line for more than 40 years, which is a carbon neutral way of transforming waste into energy.
Buildings were previously heated and cooled from the steam line but Miller said reconstruction and upgrade costs were too high to continue the method of heating and cooling buildings.
Miller said the natural gas component of the new heating and cooling system could increase Rochester's greenhouse gas emissions but that the electric cooling system could contribute to Rochester Public Utilities' (RPU) energy goal.
"Right now the state of Minnesota considers waste to energy or burning of garbage or waste to be carbon neutral there is a lot of states in the United States that do not consider that. So, from a pure greenhouse gas emissions or carbon standpoint, burning natural gas creates more greenhouse gases emissions than the wasted energy plant but again it comes down to the economics and how they quantify the emissions based on how the state of Minnesota operates," Miller said. "Really the benefit coming is RPU has a plan to have 100% renewable energy by 2030. So, any electricity we are using as an example for that cooling plant will be renewable energy assuming that RPU carries out that renewable pledge," Miller said.
Miller said the project is estimated to cost around $4.8 million dollars, while construction costs will be around $4 million dollars.
Miller added that the county will still use waste energy for the Federal Medical Prison, county campus buildings and the electric grid in Olmsted County.