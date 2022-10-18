Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison.
Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years.
Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon in connection with the death of Christopher Tucker, 35 of Garner.
Court documents state Faulk shot Tucker multiple times on October 3, 2021, and Tucker later died of his wounds. Faulk was then shot during his arrest when he reportedly pointed a handgun at an officer.
In addition to his prison terms, Faulk has been ordered to pay $151,907.05 in damages.