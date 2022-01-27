 Skip to main content
Congressman stops in Clear Lake to talk about Biden Year One

  • Updated
  • 0

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – “Are you better off now than you were a year ago?”

That’s the question Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra was asking Thursday as he stopped in Clear Lake to host a roundtable discussion on one year under the Biden Administration.  Feenstra was joined by local residents, business people, and a member of law enforcement at the Open Bible Youth Center in Clear Lake.

There were a variety of comments ranging from seeing more people scared, angry, and upset to businesses having to close early because they can’t get enough employees to stay open.  The Congressman heard concerns about disrespect for law enforcement, rising inflation and empty store shelves, and what children are and are not being taught in schools.

