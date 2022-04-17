Congressional GOP forum to be held at the Eagles Club on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Eagles Club will host GOP Congressional District One candidates in an open forum at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The forum comes as the May 24 GOP special election primary inches closer, with each candidate hoping to gain an advantage at Monday's forum.
AMAC, which is a conservative nonprofit, is hosting the event with the Republicans of Olmsted County.
Chairman of the Republicans of Olmsted County, Chris Brandt, tells KIMT that voters are looking for a candidate with common sense.
"Republicans and Independents are looking for good old common sense. They want people in Washington that understand that you can not print trillions of dollars and inject it into a record economy without having inflation," Brandt said.
Brandt said voters also expect candidates to be conscious of the importance of agriculture in Congressional District One.
"Well, I think every candidate needs to be sensitive and care about agriculture just as Congressman Hagedorn did but I think the election will have a lot of national issues as well," Brandt said.
The special election for Hagedorn's seat will take place on Aug. 9, the same day as the primary election for the general Congressional District One election.
Brandt said the Republicans of Olmsted County will nominate a candidate for the Nov. election this Saturday.
A full list of the candidates running for the House of Representatives can be found here.