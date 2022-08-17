Confusion over denied 'Hero Pay' application emails

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 15 day appeals period for 'Hero Pay' applications that were denied started on Tuesday but some applicants are confused about the status of their submission.
Rochester resident Matt Vogt said he received an email from Submittable, the state's third party service handling applications, that said his appeal was in progress but that his application was still processing.
"When it says something like that it implies that I was denied but I got an automatic appeal which that does not make a whole lot of sense because if that is the case would I not initiate that but I never did. So, it was a little weird but I am assuming I am okay and I am waiting to see what happens," Vogt said.
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said 214,209 applications were denied, with the most common reason being identification verification.
In July, the department received more than 1.19 million applications for the state's 'Hero Pay'.
The department also originally estimated more than 667,000 Minnesotans to be eligible for a one time $750 dollar payment but that amount could be much lower.
If all 214,209 applicants' appeals are denied, then payments would still only be around $507 dollars per applicant.
The state said disbursements should go out sometime this fall.