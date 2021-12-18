You are the owner of this article.
Confirmation students ring bells at Silver Lake Foods for campaign

Confirmation students bell ringing

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Confirmation students from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church rang bells Saturday morning for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. 

The church's youth minister says the bell ringing is a way for the students to give back to their community , faith, and get into the holiday spirit.

Donations go toward providing healthcare, housing, meals, and youth programs. Confirmation students will be ringing bells again on Wednesday at Hy-Vee off of West Circle Drive. 

The campaign runs until after the holidays.

