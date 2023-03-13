Computer criminals trick Rochester man out of thousands of dollars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say an elderly Rochester resident lost thousands of dollars to a computer fraud.
Officers say a 70-year-old man in northwest Rochester got a message on his computer March 5 saying it had a virus and the computer was locked. The man told officers he kept unplugging his computer but the message kept popping up.
The message included a phone number to call and police say the man did. The victim told investigators someone on the phone said he needed to pay $18,000 to fix his computer. The victim said he withdrew $15,000 on March 5 and sent it to an address in New York. The man then said he sent $3,000 and gift cards to an address in California on March 8.
The victim says that’s when he was told he’d been tricked.