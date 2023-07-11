Compeer Financial gifts $1 million to The Hormel Institute for research

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Institute received a legacy gift of $1 million from Compeer Financial to start the Farm to Wellness Research Fund.
Compeer Financial CEO Jase Wagner says, "The investment we have and the standard we're setting for collaborations across the country is one of the things we're looking for and why it's really important. If we can establish a way and prove some of this stuff out, we believe there'll be more funding and more availability which then kinda moves the needle long run."
Not only is setting a standard a reason for the donation but improving human health is as well.
Compeer Financial Chief Mission Officer John Monson says "We're investing in human health. We are going to be investing in the commodities that our clients grow and be able to tell the story and prove the health benefit of soybeans and dairy milk, especially in the lives of younger females and how beneficial it is in preventing cancer."
Hormel Institute executive director Bob Clarke says the partnership will help in determining why certain foods are better for someone's health.
Clarke says, "These will be research projects mostly in humans, so they will get to eat or drink products that we define that are well defined and we will measure changes in their bodies as they consume these products and we expect those, we certainly hope to be able to show why consuming these products is good for people's health."
Research projects associated with the fund will take a few years before they get results.