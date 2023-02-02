Company says it has deals for two-thirds of proposed carbon capture pipeline across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – The company behind plans for a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa says it has secured agreements with property owners making up more than two-third of the proposed route across the state.
“Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions because they know it will ensure the long-term viability of the ethanol industry and drive growth in our ag economy, commodity prices, and land values,” says Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO Lee Blank. “The Summit team along with our 12 Iowa ethanol plant partners are tremendously pleased that Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements totaling two-thirds of our project in the state, which represents a significant step in advancing this critical investment in our infrastructure.”
Summit Carbon Solutions says 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have now signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company.
Carbon capture involves the capture of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes, such as steel and cement production, or from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation. This carbon is then transported from where it was produced, via ship or in a pipeline, and stored deep underground in geological formations.
“Some organizations like the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch oppose carbon capture projects because they want to see the end of the ethanol industry along with its ability to purchase nearly 60% of the corn grown in our state,” says Summit Carbon Solutions’ Vice President of Government Affairs Jake Ketzner. “Summit Carbon Solutions, our 12 ethanol plant partners across Iowa, and more than 1,000 Iowa landowners take the opposite view and believe investments in carbon capture are essential to ensuring the competitiveness of the ethanol industry today and long-term.”
The Sierra Club says carbon capture pipelines operate at such high pressure that when they fail, they can open up like a zipper and create a gash that is miles long. The Sierra Club says oxygen levels drop, temperatures plummet to below freezing, carbon dioxide rolls out by the ton, dry ice forms around the site of the explosion, which as it sublimates can send fresh infusions of carbon dioxide to low-lying areas. The Sierra Club says the carbon dioxide cloud can linger for hours.