Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton.
The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
“This expansion represents continued confidence in our markets and our future business prospects. This, our 11th location, is an exciting opportunity in Hampton, IA which is a terrific Midwest community,” says Brian Olesen, President & CEO of Centro, Inc. “I really couldn’t be prouder of all Centro Associates that create opportunities for our business to grow through execution in a very challenging time.”
Centro, Inc., headquartered in North Liberty is the largest custom rotational molder in North America.
“Centro would like to thank the Franklin County Development Association and City of Hampton for their partnership.” says Nick Hansen, Chief Financial Officer of Centro, Inc. “We have been very pleased with the local and community support and look forward to being a part of the Hampton community.”