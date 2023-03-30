 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Companies looking to hire summer workers at job fair

  • Updated
  • 0

Workforce and Job HQ hosted a job fair today in Austin, which allowed job seekers to find their perfect career.

AUSTIN, Minn. - Workforce and Job HQ hosted a hob fair in Austin allowing companies to connect with potential summer hires.

Multiple businesses at the event were looking for seasonal workers for the upcoming summer hiring process. Career Services believes their non-profit work is enticing for job seekers. 

"Its been a good flow. There's interest. You just never know from a job fair whos going to follow through or not but people are interested. They are taking fliers, they are taking trinkets, so yeah its been great," said Career Services Assistant Director of Operations, Victoria Rhoades.

Some businesses were at the event looking for full-time employees, as they already hired for the summer. 

"With the shortages after the pandemic, I think we just needed to be more proactive and building our teams as we got towards summer and trying to build during our busy season," said General Manager of Austin Country Club, William Budion.

Several organizations are having tough luck hiring for the summer and were searching for seasonal employees at the job fair.

"We're kind of struggling a little bit with that right now, but we would love to have on-call and full time applicants apply," said Nexus Gerard Family Healing Talent Acquisition Specialist, Pamela Calvert.

The job fair welcomed over 100 visitors with about thirty companies represented.

