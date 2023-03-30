Companies looking to hire summer workers at job fair

AUSTIN, Minn. - Workforce and Job HQ hosted a hob fair in Austin allowing companies to connect with potential summer hires.
Multiple businesses at the event were looking for seasonal workers for the upcoming summer hiring process. Career Services believes their non-profit work is enticing for job seekers.
"Its been a good flow. There's interest. You just never know from a job fair whos going to follow through or not but people are interested. They are taking fliers, they are taking trinkets, so yeah its been great," said Career Services Assistant Director of Operations, Victoria Rhoades.
Some businesses were at the event looking for full-time employees, as they already hired for the summer.
"With the shortages after the pandemic, I think we just needed to be more proactive and building our teams as we got towards summer and trying to build during our busy season," said General Manager of Austin Country Club, William Budion.
Several organizations are having tough luck hiring for the summer and were searching for seasonal employees at the job fair.
"We're kind of struggling a little bit with that right now, but we would love to have on-call and full time applicants apply," said Nexus Gerard Family Healing Talent Acquisition Specialist, Pamela Calvert.
The job fair welcomed over 100 visitors with about thirty companies represented.