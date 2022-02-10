Community reacts to Trucker protest at US-Canada border

KIMT NEWS 3. - Protests from truck drivers in Canada are spilling over into the United States. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario was shut down by a convoy of truckers.
The demonstrations started earlier this week and are having a ripple effect, causing a Ford plant in Canada to shut down.
The bridge carries 25 percent of trade between the U.S. and Canada.
According to Ford, the interruption on the bridge impacts not just auto workers but suppliers and customers.
Ford also says the situation can have widespread impacts on automakers in the United States and Canada. Even with around 90 percent of truckers vaccinated in Canada, the government there says that's still not enough to lift restrictions.
Some people in Rochester including Joseph Domingo-Domenech are bothered by the protest causing the Ford Plant to shut down.
"I mean that's a pain. The fact that we have all these global issues with the supply chain, it's something that we are all being impacted and now this Canada situation is gonna be adding to this problem," says Domingo-Domenech.
Other people including Veronica Rodriguez-Bravo are not bothered by the Ford plant shutting down because of the protest.
"It may be just one more thing into that problem for the general public also for professionals and healthcare research. We are use to it and hopefully it won't last too long."
The blockade has also forced General Motors to cancel the second shift of the day at one of their factories. A spokesman says the shift is expected to restart tomorrow.
Traffic is still moving on the bridge from Canada to the United States.
About 90 percent of truckers in Canada are vaccinated.