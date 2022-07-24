Community reacts to Monkeypox being global emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Monkeypox now being a global emergency it's raising concerns for some people here in The Med City. Many residents have similar reactions to virus being WHO's highest level of alert.
One person is taking the outbreak seriously. They tell KIMT News 3 because they work around a vulnerable group they will take any precautions they need to.
"Any health emergency should be treated seriously because if people don't take it seriously that can go far beyond Covid. Who knows what can happen after that," says Lucia Rivas.
Another person KIMT spoke with says they feel working in the medical field raises their chances of being exposed.
"Being so close to Mayo Clinic sometimes I feel there's a greater chance to me being exposed to it. As far as I heard maybe it's not as severe as Coronavirus. I'm not as worried but still a little bit of fear there," says Claire Bradley.
According to WHO'S top Monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis 99 percent of all the Monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and 98 percent involved men who have sex with other men.
So far Monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa where the virus mainly spreads to people by infected wild animals like rodents. In Europe, North America and elsewhere Monkeypox is spreading among people with no links to animals or recent travel to Africa.