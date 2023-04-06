Community of Mabel banding together to find Madeline Kingsbury

MABEL, Minn. - The people of Mabel are working together to locate any clues about the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury.
The Mabel American Legion opened it 's doors Thursday morning to allow search parties to assemble and plan. Multiple search parties were coming in and out the building.
Several Mabel businesses are hanging missing person posters of Kingsbury to inform customers and help the Winona Police Department collect information and tips.
"Mabel is an excellent community to come together when anything goes wrong. They are very good at helping out and supporting one another," said Mabel Post Office worker, Sue Morken.
Helpers from areas outside of Mabel are coming to the small town to provide assistance.
"They're coming from Winona. I think they've been coming from the cities and heard even coming from Missouri, so its a lot of different people coming together and helping each other," said Mabel Liquor Bar owner, Cassey Kampschroer.
Many locals in Mabel are coming out to help search parties.
"That's why I love small towns because we do come together and we rally around to help one another," said Kampschroer.