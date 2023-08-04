Community members react to rapidly-rising gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many different states have seen gasoline prices increase this week. Gas prices at gas stations in Rochester have been increasing this past month. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Rochester is roughly $3.85. A month ago, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Rochester was approximately $3.50. That's a price spike of about 10%. Here's how Demarco Bradley, a Kwik Trip customer, said he feels about the rising prices.
“So, it’s like you gotta get gas but you also gotta make sure you can eat. It’s kinda hard when you only get paid a certain amount of money, so, I mean, it’s-it’s hard for everybody right now, but we-this ain’t gonna stop. It’s just gonna get worse, so, I mean, what are we supposed to do," Bradley said.
Oil Price Information Service says hot weather is causing the rise in prices. After crude oil is heated up to high temps, it must be cooled down in order for refineries to get gasoline. The high temps make it harder to cool that crude oil down.