Community members learn how to host swap meets and fix-it clinics

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The Dodge County Government Services Building hosted a workshop today focused on how to host swap meets and fix-it clinics. A swap meet is an event in which people trade items with each other, and a fix-it clinic is an event that encourages people to get their items fixed. Emily Barker, the executive director of Reuse Minnesota, offered attendees advice on where they should host these types of events, what items they should allow people to bring to them, and what organizations they should partner with to ensure a more successful experience. She said fix-it clinics have important benefits.
“Fix-it clinics are a great way to repair items that still have life and maybe just need a little bit of love and help pass on fixer gener-fixer skills between different generations and keep things out of our disposal system, out of the trash, and out of the landfill," Barker said.
Reuse Minnesota will have another workshop like this one in Center City on August 17th. That workshop will also be free to attend. She said it would be best to register for the event ahead of time.