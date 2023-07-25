Community members head to the park to stay cool

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Even with our rapidly rising temps, community members are still managing to get outside and stay cool today. At Silver Lake Community Playground, community members were able to enjoy some cool treats, find a spot in the shade, use plenty of sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. Sue Roe, one of the playground's visitors, said it's important to protect yourself during these high temps.
“I’m out here with the grandsons today, and I gotta make sure that they have water all the time and sunscreen on and then the hats, and it’s good to be in the shade and take frequent rests, so it’s just a good idea to k-think of those things before you come out on a day like this," Roe said.
If you're looking for another place to stay cool, the beach at Cascade Lake Park is a good option.