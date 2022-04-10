Community members gather of fundraiser benefiting Ukraine

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the war in Ukraine continues, the Rochester community is showing support for people impacted by the devastation.
People came out for food, art music, and more all to show their support for those in Ukraine. One of the attendees was Ukrainian native Iryna Heyrsch who fled to the United States to escape the war.
She's one of nearly 100 people who stopped by the Rochester Art Center for The Spirit of Ukraine Family Cultural Event and Fundraiser.
"I am very happy to see everyone in America get together, understand the situation in Ukraine, and how they can help," Heyrsch tells KIMT News 3.
Through music, art, and food- families including Ann Robertson's got to learn more about Ukrainian culture and support the people impacted by war.
"My husband and I brought our children here. We're here because we want to show support for the Ukrainian people, teaching our children to support people who are in need, and we certainly would like to come and do what we can to provide money and show support."
Organizers came up with the idea for this fundraiser after a rally downtown in February.
"I think it's important for Rochester to realize that we can make an impact to. Every little bit helps," says volunteer Anastasia Hopkins Folpe. "What I was really surprised about when we did the rally downtown was how so many people came out of the wood work to say I am Ukrainian, I have an affiliation with Ukraine."
People including Lidia Wolanskj also fled Ukraine and stopped by the fundraiser.
"It's just very nice to see people care enough and are organizing events to raise funds for people in Ukraine."
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Razom For Ukraine and the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minneapolis