Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. - Officers, community members, and friends and family of Madeline Kingsbury gathered at the First Congregational Church of Winona to pray for Madeline and her two children.
Dozens of people filled the church to pray together and listen to family and friends speak about the young mother.
"I wish every day that I had known her sooner. She's the most incredible, inspiring young woman that I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My eight-year-old daughter told me just how much she loves her auntie Maddy and how she wants to be just like her when she grows up," said friend of Madeline, Katie Kolka.
Towards the end of the ceremony, a montage video played with pictures of Madeline with family and her children. At the end, everyone lit their candles for one final prayer.
The mother of Madeline is hoping to receive answers soon about her daughter's disappearance.
"It would help to bring some closure to all the hurt, pain, anger, and questioning," said Krista Naber
Madeline's friends and sorority sisters are hosting a silent auction benefit at the Witoka Tavern in Winona on June 10th to raise money for Madeline's children's therapy expenses. They are looking for businesses and community members to donate items and experiences to the auction.