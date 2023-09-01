Community members explore Lake Zumbro

MAZEPPA, Minn.-If you're looking for a place to check out this Labor Day weekend, you can head on over to Ponderosa Campground. You can go out on Lake Zumbro and try and catch some fish. The campground has 98 total campsites. It also features high-speed internet as well as a grocery and supply store. Doug Thompson, one of the campground's visitors, said he's looking forward to the fun he'll have with his wife at the campground.
“We were both retired ten years-fif-fourteen years ago from teaching, and so-since then I’ve taken a job in Kenyon-Wanamingo where I’m still teaching full-time, so I just got done with a week of workshop, so I’m very looking forward to being with my wife for four days and not having to worry about what’s happening in my classroom," Thompson said.
Another spot you can check out is Boulder Dam Canoe & Kayak Rental in Oronoco.