Community members enjoy the warm temps at Silver Lake Community Playground

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the warmer temps, it was a great day to get outside and have some fun. There were loads of people taking advantage of the nicer weather at Silver Lake Community Playground. If you were a Chatfield High School teacher grading some United States history papers or a grandma treating her grandkids to a McDonald's picnic or a dad spinning his kids on a blue, red and yellow merry-go-round, today was the day for you. Rachel Ferchichi, one of the parents who visited the playground, said it's important to get kids outside.
“I think it’s just a very human need, you know? It’s right there with, like, water and sleep…just time outside. I mean-and this park especially, they know this one as, like, one of their favorites, so like every time we’re like, ‘do you guys wanna go to the fire truck park,’ they’re like, ‘yay,’ and they get really excited," Ferchichi said.
You can find the playground on Seventh Street Northeast. It's open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.