 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community members come together over shared love of art

  • Updated
  • 0

The Austin Artworks Festival came to an end today but not before letting community channel their inner artist.

AUSTIN, Minn.-The 12th annual "ArtWorks Festival" came to a close today. Kids could have fun painting a car as well as a snowplow. Attendees were also able to watch some live music from different groups. There was an art market featuring over 50 artists from around the nation who were trying to sell eye-popping artwork to shoppers. Lisa Dunlop, one of the co-chairs of the festival, said that art is a reflection of the creator.

“That’s shown in the wide range of art that is here and in-arou-everywhere, but because each individual is creating what is-what inspires them," Dunlop said.

Attendees also had the chance to see a number of authors give presentations about their most recent books.