Community members come together over shared love of art

AUSTIN, Minn.-The 12th annual "ArtWorks Festival" came to a close today. Kids could have fun painting a car as well as a snowplow. Attendees were also able to watch some live music from different groups. There was an art market featuring over 50 artists from around the nation who were trying to sell eye-popping artwork to shoppers. Lisa Dunlop, one of the co-chairs of the festival, said that art is a reflection of the creator.
“That’s shown in the wide range of art that is here and in-arou-everywhere, but because each individual is creating what is-what inspires them," Dunlop said.
Attendees also had the chance to see a number of authors give presentations about their most recent books.