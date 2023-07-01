Community members attend sensory-sensitive party

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A sensory-sensitive party Fourth of July party was held today. The purpose of the event was to give people who are hypersensitive and/or hyposensitive to sensory input, like noises and colors, an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July. Attendees could have fun by playing some hover bowling, shooting some hoops, and showing off their skills in tic-tac-toe. The event was put together by Autism Resource Guide and Rochester Parks and Recreation. This is the first time these two organizations have come together to hold a sensory-sensitive Fourth of July celebration. Michele Ensign, the founder of Autism Resource Guide, explained why she thinks it's important to hold events like this one.
“In years past, we’ve had-we couldn’t even take walks in the neighborhood during the day as other families in the neighborhood were doing fireworks because the sounds would scare him too much, so to be able to provide families like mine the opportunity to enjoy holidays like they’re meant to be enjoyed that just need slight thought that’s put into it to make it happen," Ensign said.
Near the end of the event, attendees could take part in a sensory-sensitive show involving sparklers. The two organizations are looking to hold events like this one throughout the year.