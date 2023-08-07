Community member gives their take on the North Broadway Reconstruction project

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Med City has been in the process of slowly transforming Broadway Avenue from a highway to a city street.
The project they are currently working on is to reconstruct the portion of Broadway Avenue that runs from 14th St to Elton Hills Drive. Plans for the project started in 2022 with a goal to make the place safe for pedestrians and cyclists.
Rochester resident Mike Debolt says, “I just think anything we can do to make our broadway area and the high-traffic areas look nicer and more efficient is generally a benefit to Rochester.”
Information about the project can be found on this page of the City of Rochester website.