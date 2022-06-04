Community health survey underway in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County residents are being asked to complete the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
The triennial survey helps Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) identify the county's health concerns.
"These surveys help us identify top health issues in our community so we can work collaboratively to make a positive impact on health in Olmsted County. We appreciate your willingness to help identify these health priorities by completing the survey," says OCPHS Director Denise Daniels.
Information from the survey is used to develop programs and services that will address health issues. The county’s three health priorities identified through the 2019 CHNA were mental health, financial stress, and substance abuse. Work around these issues included:
- Identifying the need for the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) as well as the resources necessary to create it.
- Guiding the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing's commitment to affordable housing.
The CHNA prioritization survey is anonymous and takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. I t is available in English, Spanish, and Somali. The survey is open until July 1, 2022.